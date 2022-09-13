Why lucrative overseas offers hardly excite Rey Nambatac

REY Nambatac has steadily worked his way up to become Rain or Shine’s go-to guy in his fifth year in the PBA.

Has he also played well enough to gain attention from overseas?

Rey Nambatac on overseas offers

Asked on SPIN Zoom In if there have been offers from Japan or other leagues abroad going his way, Nambatac answered in the negative.

“Wala naman,” he said with a smile. “Walang nago-offer sa akin. Totoo yan.”

But it doesn’t mean the 28-year-old comb guard is discounting the possibility.

“Sa akin naman, lalo na’t bata pa ako, andun pa din tayo sa peak eh, so hindi mawawala talaga yung mga offer ng mga ibang teams, sa Japan, dito sa PBA, or kung saan man,” Nambatac said. “Sa akin naman, kung talagang tingin ko na para sa akin, why not?”

“Pero kung tingin ko hindi para sa akin…kaya ko lang siya ginrab na opportunity for the sake lang na malaki ang offer, pero hindi ka naman ginagamit, pababa naman na yung career mo pag nandun ka na, eh bakit itutuloy ko pa? Eh andito, masaya naman ako sa team ko eh,” he added.

Nambatac enjoyed a career conference in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, averaging 14 points on 37-percent shooting in 32 minutes over nine games to be one of the Elasto Painters’ bright spots after missing the playoffs in back-to-back tournaments.

And the former Letran standout is happy to be where he is, even more thrilled to play under returning coach Yeng Guiao.

“Kung pupunta ka ng ibang bansa para lang maglaro for the sake of money o offer, pero hindi ka naman masaya, hindi na lang, wag na lang,” Nambatac said.

“Ako kasi, marunong ako makuntento sa bagay na kung anong meron ako ngayon,” the Cagayan de Oro native added. “Kung ito lang yung binigay sa akin, edi okay na ako. Hindi naman ako naghahangad ng malaki or sobra-sobra, kasi alam naman natin na minsan pag sumosobra na, hindi na maganda.”

