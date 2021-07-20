Gavina wants Rey Nambatac to be RoS' Devin Booker

REY Nambatac’s role on the offense of Rain or Shine under the Chris Gavina has increased even more this season, and it shows in the past two games.

Nambatac is averaging 20 points through the two games of the Elastopainters, all of which leading to victories to share first place with Meralco in the team standings.

Last year, Nambatac was the third leading scorer of Rain or Shine with 8.7 points but that could change this year.

“When I talked to Rey, I keep telling him he needs to take on that role for us. Someone more Devin Booker like or Jrue Holiday,” said Gavina. “And he embraces it.”

The Elastopainters went 2-0 after Nambatac finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in their 71-62 win over Blackwater. The former Letran cager had a similar statline with the third-year pro scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the 83-82 win over NLEX.

Nambatac lives the pressure

Gavina said he is embracing the increased role, having already proved over the past few years that he is able to deliver during the pressure situations including in close games.

“He lives the pressure. He is built for it. The past few years, he has grown and developed and his confidence has come a long way before when I first got here. I think he knows that he is starting to separate himself to take over a game. Hoping that he can continue that mindset as we move forward,” said Gavina.

Another good thing is that the rest of the Elastopainters know that the future of the team is now in the hands of Nambatac as well as his fellow young star Javee Mocon.

Continue reading below ↓

“Our roles have kinda just organically established itself. Our team just kinda just bought in to one another. They know Rey and Javee have that capability of being our stars. We did a Kobe mentality challenge recently in practice. A lot of their teammates really challenged them to have the courage to take over when we needed them to,” said Gavina.

Rain or Shine will now go for its third win of the conference against Terrafirma on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

