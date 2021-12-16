Clutch Rey Nambatac completes Rain or Shine comeback vs Phoenix

REY Nambatac played the hero’s role again for Rain or Shine, completing the decisive three-point play in the 90-88 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Nambatac scored 17 points in a performance he capped with the go-ahead three-point play, drawing a foul from Chris Banchero before converting a tough jumper with 22.2 seconds left to give the Elastopainters an 89-88 lead.

Nambatac also deflected the ball away from Banchero in the ensuing play, leading to a split from the free-throw line by Mark Borboran that made in a three-point lead for the Elastopainters.

Phoenix guard Chris Banchero scores on a short jumper inside the lane against RoS.

Chris Banchero missed a turnaround jumper while Sean Manganti also failed to convert on a putback in Phoenix’s final possession as the Elastopainters returned to their winning ways to improve to 2-1 (win-loss).

The Fuel Masters tasted their first defeat in three games.

