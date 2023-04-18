Kelly Williams return gives TNT a ‘sense of comfort,’ says Jolas

AS TNT lost shooting guard Roger Pogoy to injury, the team welcomed back veteran and former MVP Kelly Williams to its active roster for the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The 41-year-old Williams rejoined the Tropang Giga with hardly any fanfare, and he gave a shorthanded TNT side the warm body it needed in a 116-104 win over reigning champion Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the best-of-seven title series.

Williams finished with two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes of play in his first game in almost a month since going down with a pulled calf muscle late in the elimination phase.

But his presence was timely for the Tropang Giga, who lost another key personnel in Pogoy after he fractured a pinkie the previous game.

TNT is already without big man Justin Chua, who went down with an ACL injury in the series opener.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa appreciated the return of the two-way, 6-foot-6 Fil-Am.

“Kelly helped us out especially on defense. You know he’s gonna be rusty on offense, but he’s not gonna be rusty on defense,” said the TNT mentor.

With Williams back on active duty, the Tropang Giga’s frontcourt has somehow been stabilized anew following the exit of the 6-foot-6 Chua.

Lastimosa added Williams gives TNT another option at the post other than Poy Erram.

And the experienced big man that he is, Williams gives the Tropang Giga ‘some sense of comfort,’ according to Jolas.

“If the game goes into a grind out, defense for defense, I know I can rely on Kelly. He can be rusty on offense but you can rely on Kelly on defense every single time,” Lastimosa said.

“Having him there to sub in for Poy, when Poy gets easily tired, it’s a luxury.”

Game 5 of the title series currently tied at 2-2 is set on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.