GCQ guidelines offer no hope that PBA games can resume anytime soon

UNCERTAINTY continues to shroud the PBA's 2020 season under the government's definition of the ‘new normal’ amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PBA board is set to hold another meeting through video conference where they will discuss the plans of the league following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in major parts of the Philippines including Metro Manila.

The league, however, is now facing another stumbling block in its desire to resume the games following the release of the new guidelines for the general community quarantine (GCQ), which will likely be enforced in Metro Manila after May 15.

Like in the ECQ, sports-related mass gatherings are still barred during the GCQ although the government is now considering allowing some sports which can be practiced under strict social distancing guidelines to resume.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial admitted still doesn't see any light at the end of the tunnel. He has no idea on when the games will resume, particularly with the decision of the government not to allow sports activities during the GCQ.

“’Yung GCQ, bawal maglaro pero baka ang puwede lang na laro katulad ng tennis, badminton, table tennis. Wala pang liwanag,” said Marcial.

The PBA has indicated it is now mulling to play a two-conference or a one-conference format for 2020. A cancellation of the 45th season of the league is also under consideration if it can't resume by September.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Not even the NBA's decision to allow practices and a championship series in Taiwan’s domestic basketball league being played in a small gym under a controlled environment could make the PBA think of alternatives such as closed-door games.

Marcial said the league is still in a wait-and-see stage.

“Hindi pa rin tayo pinapayagan ng mass gatherings," said the commissioner. "Kung papayagan tayo, titignan natin."