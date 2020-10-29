Fit-again Jayson Castro ready to suit up for TnT in game vs NLEX

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – After a week of rest, unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga is set to return fresh and rejuvenated in the PBA Philippine Cup.
And so does main man Jayson Castro.
The 34-year-old Castro is ready to go in the Tropang Giga’s 6:45 p.m. game against skidding NLEX Road Warriors at the Angeles University Foundation gym.
“Yes (he will play),” said head coach Bong Ravena hours before the match.
Castro sat out the team’s last outing against Blackwater due to a calf injury, a condition which the TnT coaching staff would rather not risk.
The Tropang Giga won the game anyway with plenty to spare, 109-96, to keep their undefeated record at 5-0.
Curiously, it proved to be TnT’s last game as a Blackwater player was found a probable suspect for the COVID-19 virus.
The Tropang Giga was supposed to play NorthPort last Monday but the game was postponed as a precautionary measure despite the entire TnT team already testing negative in its RT-PCR test.