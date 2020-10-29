Fit-again Jayson Castro ready to suit up for TnT in game vs NLEX

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – After a week of rest, unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga is set to return fresh and rejuvenated in the PBA Philippine Cup.

And so does main man Jayson Castro.

The 34-year-old Castro is ready to go in the Tropang Giga’s 6:45 p.m. game against skidding NLEX Road Warriors at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Yes (he will play),” said head coach Bong Ravena hours before the match.

Continue reading below ↓

Castro sat out the team’s last outing against Blackwater due to a calf injury, a condition which the TnT coaching staff would rather not risk.

The Tropang Giga won the game anyway with plenty to spare, 109-96, to keep their undefeated record at 5-0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Curiously, it proved to be TnT’s last game as a Blackwater player was found a probable suspect for the COVID-19 virus.

The Tropang Giga was supposed to play NorthPort last Monday but the game was postponed as a precautionary measure despite the entire TnT team already testing negative in its RT-PCR test.