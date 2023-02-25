Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Reserves Norwood, Cabagnot, Oftana, Jalalon make PBA All-Stars

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Gabe Norwood Alex Cabagnot Calvin Oftana Jio Jalalon
    Gabe Norwood, Alex Cabagnot, Calvin Oftana, and Jio Jalalon catch the All-Star bus.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    GABE Norwood, Calvin Oftana, Jio Jalalon, and Alex Cabagnot are bound for the PBA All-Stars in Passi City, Iloilo as replacements to injured players earlier voted by fans as part of the 24-man cast.

    PBA All-Star Game replacements

    Norwood, Oftana, Jalalon, and Cabagnot are the top four reserves by the end of the voting period held Jan. 25 to Feb. 15.

    They will replace LA Tenorio, Terrence Romeo, and Mikey Williams in the March 12 All-Star game.

    Also out with injury is All-Star team captain Japeth Aguilar.

    Norwood finished at no. 25 with 1,139,142, followed by Chan (1,136760), and Oftana (1,134,790).

    Chan however, begged off from playing, paving the way for Cabagnot's entry.

    Roger Pogoy, who is nursing a bone bruise, could still be available to play.

      The same is the case with the Rookie/Sophomore/Juniors team where Alec Stockton takes the place of the injured Isaac Go.

      The Converge guard was the top reserve in the team with votes of 1,147,716.

