Renzo Subido reunited with coach Pido as rookie signed by NorthPort

RENZO Subido has agreed to a one-year deal with NorthPort.

The 5-foot-9 guard from University of Santo Tomas shared that he has inked a deal with the Batang Pier last week.

Subido was taken last in the second round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft after he steered the Growling Tigers to the Finals in his final year this past UAAP Season 82.

"I'm taking it as a challenge," said the 23-year-old shooter, who is looking to prove his worth in the pro leagues like he did in the UAAP.

He is currently suiting up for San Juan Knights in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

This also reunites him with coach Pido Jarencio, who heavily recruited Subido from De La Salle-Zobel in 2014 before the UST legend was hired for his first head coaching stint with the then-GlobalPort franchise.

NorthPort badly needs help in the backcourt, with Subido expected to get significant minutes at the point. He'll share time with Paolo Taha, Nico Elorde, and newly acquired LA Revilla, especially with Robert Bolick still recovering from his right ACL injury.

Meanwhile, the Batang Pier are still in negotiations with first-round selection Sean Manganti and third-rounder Cris Dumapig.