Renzo Subido set for PBA debut with NorthPort after securing San Juan release

RENZO Subido gets to play in the PBA outright in his rookie season as NorthPort included him in its official roster a day before the opening of the Philippine Cup.

The 5-foot-9 point guard made it as the Batang Pier's no. 14 player in the regular 15-man roster submitted by teams before the Commissioner's Office.

Initially, Subido wasn't expected to be lined up for the season opening conference as he still has a pending contract with another commercial ballclub that would not be over until around May.

But the former University of Santo Tomas stalwart managed to get a release paper from the team, paving the way for his inclusion in the NorthPort roster.

The Batang Pier management immediately offered him a one-year contract which he signed in the presence of team manager Bonnie Tan and representative Marvin Espiritu.

The rookie coming on board is a welcome development for a team that has injury issue to deal with going to the season.

Still out for NorthPort are Robert Bolick, Jonathan Gray, and Bradwyn Guinto, who all went under the knife owing to various injuries.

Expected to miss the early part of the all-Filipino conference meanwhile, are Sean Anthony and Kevin Ferrer.

Subido, picked by the Batang Pier in the second round of last year's draft, joins fellow rookie Sean Manganti in the NorthPort lineup.

He also gets to play with UST alumni Ferrer, Jervy Cruz, and coach Pido Jarencio.

"Malaking bagay sa amin iyang si Renz," admitted Jarencio, adding the rookie guard will definitely have his fair share of playing time.

"Nagbibigay ako ng mga chance sa players, e. Bahala sila. Basta binibigyan ko sila ng opportunity to play. So kailangan magpakita sila, tumulong sila sa team."