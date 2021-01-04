Redemption tour continues as Jerie Pingoy set to join PBA draft

JERIE Pingoy is ready to make the jump to the pro ranks.

The 5-foot-11 guard told Spin.ph of his intentions toto join the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft as he continues his road to redemption.

"Excited na akong sumali sa PBA Draft," he said.

Pingoy, 26, has been in an uphill climb ever since his sensational high school career with Far Eastern University-Diliman, where he won the UAAP Juniors MVP twice.

The Cebuano guard first went to Ateneo but saw his collegiate career derailed for two years by a controversial UAAP residency ruling that was eventually named after him.

Pingoy only suited up for a season with Ateneo before bolting due to academic issues. He moved to Adamson where he played for two years, but dealt with a bevy of injuries that slowed him down before deciding to forego his final year in 2019.

Pingoy only averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 13.6 minutes back in UAAP Season 81 as he tried to play through a foot injury.

Since then, he suited up for Centro Escolar University in the PBA D-League, but only saw action in two games as the COVID-19 pandemic cut the 2020 Aspirants' Cup short.

Though he was limited to personal workouts during the quarantine period, Pingoy has been working hard to get himself back to shape, in time for the annual rookie selection proceedings slated on March 14.

"Tinatrabaho ko ang katawan ko para makahabol ako sa kundisyon, para ipakita ko na kaya ko pa rin makipagsabayan pagdating sa PBA," he said.