Magnolia re-signs Reavis, Abundo, Pascual; keeps spot open for Pingris, rookies

MAGNOLIA came to terms with three of its players with expiring contracts including veteran big man Rafi Reavis.

Coach Chito Victolero said the 43-year-old Reavis just arrived from the U.S. last week and is now observing quarantine protocols before joining the Hotshots in their group workouts which started last week.

“So halos kumpleto na kami,” said the 2018 recipient of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Award by the PBA Press Corps.

Also back for another tour of duty with the Hotshots are big man Kyle Pascual and back-up guard Alvin Abundo.

Victorelo though is not privy as to the terms of the deal signed by Reavis and Co.

“I don’t know yung length ng kontrata nila at yung ibang detalye. Ang sa akin lang yung recommendation para mabuo yung team,” he said.

“Sa mga key players I also have my recommendation on how long (ang contract), pero yung ibang players hindi ko alam yung negotiations nila.”

With newly-acquired star Calvin Abueva on board, the Hotshots now have a 12-man lineup for the coming season.

Michael Calisaan and Jessie Saitanan were released by the SMC-controlled ballclub.

Victolero said one spot is being reserved for another veteran big man in Marc Pingris on whether he’ll opt to retire or play another season with the franchise.

The contract of the 39-year-old native of Pozorrubio, Pangasinan has already expired as he continues to rehabilitate from the injury that forced him out of the Philippine Cup bubble.

“Ang huli naming pag-uusap, he continues to do his rehab and therapy para lumakas siya,” said Victolero of Pingris, who has yet to join the Hotshots in their group workouts.

The rest of the slots to be filled in will be coming from the team’s rookie picks in the March 14 draft.

“We have two to three more slots doon sa mga kukuhanin namin na rookies sa draft,” Victolero said.