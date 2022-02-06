Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Reavis back in the country, ready to suit up for Magnolia

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Rafi Reavis
    Rafi Reavis is now vaccinated against COVID-19 and training with the Hotshots
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RAFI Reavis is set for a return with Magnolia in the resumption of the PBA Governors Cup.

    Coach Chito Victolero said the veteran big man has been back in the country and is now practicing with the Hotshots in time for the restart of the conference on Feb. 11.

    “Arrived here first week of January and is already joined our workouts and practices,” said the Magnolia coach on Saturday.

    Victolero added Reavis, 44, already had his COVID vaccine in the US prior to his arrival, paving the way for him to suit up again for the Hotshots.

    Rafi Reavis missed Magnolia's conference debut against Terrafirma since he has yet to get the anti-Covid jab.

    Rafi Reavis: A boost for Magnolia

    Reavis being still unvaccinated before the start of the import-flavored conference prohibited him from playing for the first four games of the Hotshots.

    Nonetheless even in his absence, Magnolia managed to keep the fort and remained unbeaten in three outings to keep the top spot going to the conference resumption.

