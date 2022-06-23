Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Almazan under health protocols, misses Meralco game vs NorthPort

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Raymond Almazan Meralco vs Ginebra
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ANTIPOLO – Raymond Almazan missed Meralco’s game against NorthPort on Thursday due to health and safety protocols.

    Raymond Almazan injury report

    Meralco coach Norman Black is optimistic that Almazan could return sooner than later as he has symptoms which are “very, very mild.”

    “Raymond is under health protocols. Hopefully, he will be re-tested this weekend and he’ll be back already,” said Black.

    Black said Almazan is also scheduled to miss Meralco’s next game against NLEX on Saturday.

    “I think he can be re-tested on Sunday. So I expect him back very soon. He won’t play on Saturday very soon. I can’t really tell you how he became positive. I can’t tell you that. I really don’t know. But it’s out there and we all have to be careful and take precautions so we don’t get sick,” said Black.

    “Luckily for us, his symptoms were very, very mild and I think he is feeling okay right now. But there are protocols that have to be followed. We are just following them,” said Black.

    The absence of Almazan had a minimal effect on Meralco as several players stepped up including Raymar Jose, who had nine points and 13 rebounds in one of his best games in the PBA.

    The Bolts won, 97-87, over NorthPort.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

