Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jan 16
    PBA

    Surgery can wait as Almazan puts everything on the line for Meralco

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RAYMOND Almazan will have to go under the knife for the knee injury he sustained in Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, but he is delaying surgery in the hope of helping Meralco win a maiden title.

    Almazan sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee in Game Three on Sunday, but started in Game Four where he finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

    The Meralco center said it was his decision to play.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Pagkatapos ng check-up, tinanong ako kung gusto ko ilaro, sabi ko 100 percent, gusto ko ilaro. And then ooperahan siya after the series. Six weeks ang recovery. Pero gusto ko tapusin ‘yung series,” said Almazan.

    The Bolts still lost, 94-72, despite the big risk taken by Almazan.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Sabi ko kay coach, gusto ko maglaro tapos uminom na lang ako ng pain killer. Alam mo ‘yung parang may needle ka sa daliri," he said. "First time ko maglaro na medyo may nararamdaman. Hindi ko sinasabing nagpa-kabayani ako pero gusto ko talaga maglaro eh. ‘Yun ang way para siguro makatulong sa team."

    Eventually, Almazan said it was only adrenaline that kept him going.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Medyo nakakailang pero kapag naririnig ko na sigawan ng crowd at ‘yung willingness ko manalo, nawawala eh (pain). Sabi nga ni coach, hindi namin alam kung saan sunod namin na finals. Sabi ko sa mga teammates ko, wala na dapat pusong mamon sa amin,” said Almazan.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again