Raymond Almazan grateful as he makes it back to PBA All-Stars

PASSI CITY — Raymond Almazan has some big shoes to fill as June Mar Fajardo replacement.

Literally and figuratively.

But the Meralco big man is taking to heart the words of Team Japeth coach Tim Cone as he takes over the spot of the injured 6-foot-11 Fajardo in Sunday's PBA All-Star game at the City of Passi Arena.

"Malaking sapatos talaga yung dapat punan kasi si June Mar yun, e," said the 6-foot-8 Almazan ahead of his third PBA All-Star appearance.

"Pero sabi nga ni coach Tim (Cone) enjoy lang namin yung All-Star, pero at the same time, go hard pa rin kami para mabigyan ng magandang show yung mga fans."

Almazan said he was really surprised when he was told he'll be playing in the main All-Star game as a replacement for Fajardo.

"Kasi sa Skills Challenge lang ako, kaya nagulat ako nung sabi nila ako nga ang papalit kay June Mar," said Almazan, who took part in the Obstacle Course event, big men edition of the All-Star weekend

"Sobrang happy ako kasi June Mar na yung papalitan ko, starter pa ako. Kaya I will really do my best na ipakitang deserving ako dito."

