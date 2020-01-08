Almazan eager to bounce back as double-double for Meralco goes down the drain

RAYMOND Almazan wants to carry over his Game One form into the rest of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup Finals - and hopes it results in a win next time.

In his first finals game in three years, Almazan started strong and finished with a double-double 20 points and 13 rebounds. However, the performance went down the drain as the Bolts dropped bowed to Ginebra, 91-87, on Tuesday night.

“To be honest, maganda laro ko, talo naman kami. Wala rin,” said Almazan, whose last finals appearance came in 2016 when Rain or Shine tabbed the Commissioner’s Cup crown that year.

“Hindi ko iniisip kung maganda laro ko or what eh. Basta manalo kami. ‘Yun naman ang main goal eh. Sana madala ko uli sa next game ‘yung rhythm at ‘yung confidence ko, [sana] ganun pa rin,” said Almazan.

The former Letran star was traded by Rain or Shine for future draft picks last year, giving Meralco the legitimate center it had been searching for the past few years.

He is determined to make the most of the Finals return.

“Sa totoo lang, ‘yung kaba ko, ginawa kong motivation. Sabi nga ni coach, hindi mo alam kung kailan ang susunod eh. To be honest, bata pa lang ako, sinasabi ko na, lahat ng taga sa amin, Ginebra kaya kailangan ko magpakitang gilas for the whole team,” said Almazan.

“Bawi na lang kami sa Game Two. ‘Yun lang masasabi ko,” he added.

While the Bolts lost the series opener, Almazan is not too worried about the defeat, saying the finals still has a long way to go.

“Breaks of the game. Game One pa lang naman. Titignan namin ‘yung mga maling ginawa namin. Sa Game Two na lang,” said Almazan.