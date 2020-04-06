Raymond Almazan, Bong Quinto, Bryan Faundo join Letran fund drive

RAYMOND Almazan and several other former Knights have donated game-worn jerseys for Letran's fund raising campaign for medical frontliners.

Almazan's Meralco teammates Bong Quinto and Bryan Faundo, as well as Alaska's Kevin Racal and Columbian's JP Calvo have joined the campaign as the Dominican Province of the Philippines Inc. put their jerseys in an online auction.

Continue reading below ↓

RJ Jazul of Phoenix Super LPG and Kevin Alas of NLEX were among the first to donate jerseys as Letran raises funds for the production of personal protective equipments (PPEs) in the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also part of the auction which started last week are members of the Knights' championship team in NCAA Season 95, with Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Bonbon Batiller and Fran Yu putting their jerseys up for grabs.

Continue reading below ↓

The auction ends at 11 p.m. on Monday.

More details of the auction here.