TNT star Ray Parks still a question mark for make-or-break Game 3

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TnT Tropang Giga are keeping their fingers crossed that high-scoring guard Ray Parks Jr. can play in a make-or-break Game 3 against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

But will he?

Word from the TnT camp bared the 6-foot-4 Parks, the leading scorer for the Tropang Giga, remains doubtful for Friday’s game against Barangay Ginebra at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Parks is still listed as day-to-day as he continues to recover from the strained left calf injury he sustained in the series opener five days ago.

TnT coach Bong Ravena admitted the sophomore guard hasn’t fully recovered yet from the injury that also kept him out of the team’s opening day game in the bubble against Alaska.

“He’s still under observation. Hopefully, makalaro siya (on Friday),” said Ravena.

The 27-year-old Fil-Am regularly joins the Tropang Giga in their practices and even in shootarounds during games, but not those involving strenuous activities.

Parks, who scored 20 points in the team’s 94-100 Game 1 loss in overtime, was sorely missed by the Tropang Giga the last time, according to Ravena.

“Siyempre malaki,” he said when asked about the absence of the two-time UAAP MVP from National University. “It could’ve been different.”

With Parks’ condition a game-time decision, the Tropang Giga are pressed to do even better than they did in their 92-90 loss in Game 2 in which they led almost the entire outing only to falter in the homestretch.

The setback pushed them on the wall and staring at a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is set at 6 p.m.