Ray Parks says Abueva statement 'never came out of my mouth'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Bobby Ray Parks denied claims made by Calvin Abueva that it’s all well now between the two of them.

The TnT guard disclosed he never said what Abueva related over the television show Sports Page that they’ve already smoked the peace pipe following a chance meeting inside the PBA bubble.

Abueva was a guest in the evening program together with Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, and was asked by host and veteran broadcaster Sev Sarmenta if he already met Parks in the bubble since all 12 teams and the entire PBA delegation are staying in just one hotel.

The Phoenix star, who’s finally reinstated by the league following a 16-month suspension, said he had a chance encounter with the sophomore guard, and promptly apologized to him for a sorry incident last year that had Abueva making lewd gestures to Parks’ girlfriend.

That sorry episode, together with Abueva hitting then TnT import Terrence Jones with a forearm in a game between the Fuel Masters and the Tropang Giga, led to the indefinite suspension of the “Beast.’

Continue reading below ↓

“Nagkita kami at nabanggit ko na, ‘Hey bro, sorry for the past few years na nangyari,” Abueva recalled of his meeting with Parks. “Sabi niya ‘It’s okay, keep up what you’re doing. I wish you’re gonna come back soon.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Parks didn’t contradict crossing paths with Abueva in the bubble, but refuted telling those words to the 32-year-old native of Angeles City, adding ‘never in my life’ did he say it.

The two-time UAAP MVP made the denial in an Instagram Story post which has since been deleted. Parks likewise deactivated his Twitter account.

PHOTO: @ray1parks on Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

SPIN.ph made efforts to get the side of Parks through TnT management a day after Abueva’s guest appearance in the sports show, but officials said the player politely begged off from an interview.

Parks, who’s playing well for TnT in the Philippine Cup, said he’s not mad about Abueva making a comeback and playing again, but pointed out there’s no truth to what the Phoenix forward revealed.

“‘I’m pissed off about the damn lie,” he said.

He also took a swipe at sports websites and newspaper publications for picking up the Abueva interview.

“I’m just pissed off that people would publish something that never came out of my mouth,” added Parks.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.