Ray Parks made to pay a fine for F1 hit on JR Quinahan

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Bobby Ray Parks got his share of sanction in the PBA bubble.

The TnT Tropang Giga guard was fined for the flagrant foul Penalty 1 infraction he committed against JR Quinahan during the heated Philippine Cup game between TnT and NLEX.

F1 penalty merits an automatic P5K fine.

Parks was no longer summoned by the Commissioner's Office.

A review of the tape showed the TnT sophomore tackled JR Quinahan as they battled for rebounding position in the waning seconds of the game won by the Road Warriors, 109-98.

Both Parks and Quinahan were called for F1 violations.

Quinahan was likewise fined – his second F1 in the bubble – as well as Jericho Cruz, who was caught on video hitting a fallen Parks with a knee on the face during the commotion that ensued while cooler heads were trying to separate the two.

Rookie Will McAloney was fined for a separate F1 incident for a dangerous foul on a driving Parks in the same TnT-NLEX game, while Paul Varilla also ended up being penalized for pulling down Cliff Hodge in the Road Warriors’ game against the Meralco Bolts.

