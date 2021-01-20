COLUMN: Ray Parks missing out on a Mythical 5 spot is a travesty

CHICAGO - Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is distant and aloof.

That's what I've been told by a few of my colleagues who cover the PBA.

It's a sentiment that was echoed by a renowned sports agent whom I text messaged last December when I attempted to interview the namesake son of a beloved PBA legend.

Apparently, the nice kid I once interviewed over the phone years ago when he was at the G League, has become a not so rosy Parks. More like a thorny one who treats reporters with unhappiness and disinterest.

And while his peers and the media can begrudge him for that bleak demeanor, he should not be penalized for it.

Which appears to be the case when Parks went home empty-handed during the recently-concluded PBA Awards Night.

On the strength of his 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game average at the Philippine Cup, I believe Parks should have won as Best Player of the Conference.

But seeing Stanley Pringle skate with the plum was an easy pill to swallow given the Gin King's own lofty averages and the fact that Ginebra won the championship.

What I couldn't stomach was the travesty of Parks being shunned from the Elite 5.

When healthy, Parks belongs among the top five players in the PBA. In any damn conference.

The 6-foot-4 guard is delightful to watch. With feet as quick as Bruno Mars, he has a sugary sweet jump shot that is close to being as deadly as Allan Caidic's .

I don't understand the snub.

Yeah sure, he is some kind of party pooper but Parks is not a freaking serial killer.

THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN. IT NEEDS TO BE FIXED TO STOP THE STEAL.

When choosing a sacred award such as the BPC, individual stats should weigh the heaviest, not just a mere 40 percent.

Giving the players and the media a combined 55 percent of the votes almost always guarantee controversy because those voters are humans and slaves to their own preferences.

While the expectation is for them to be responsible and not misplace their votes, the reality is that they will likely choose the player they like, not necessarily the one who earned the award.

Change the criteria. Stats, not likeability, should lie in the eye of the voter. We're not choosing Ms. Congeniality here. We are, after all, picking the meanest, baddest dude on the floor.

Also, get rid of the annoying PBA vote.

Even if it's only a scant five percent, the PBA, as shown by how it dragged the Calvin Abueva suspension, has lost the credibility to possess any voting privilege that would require fairness and common sense.

Besides, does the PBA really want to continue to put itself in an awkward position of taking sides like choosing a favorite child?

Until changes are made, any award handed down by the league will forever be met with some anger and resistance.

In the meantime, it wouldn't hurt a player to be a little friendly and more engaging to those he works with.

What do you think, Bobby Ray?