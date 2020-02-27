Ray Parks moves on from contract standoff, looks ahead to first PH Cup with TnT

BOBBY Ray Parks would rather move on from his contractual standoff in the offseason and turn his attention to his first PBA Philippine Cup with TNT.

"I'm excited," Parks said. "It feels good to play with the local talent that we have. We have a lot of great talent in the PBA and I just want to showcase mine and have a better year than last year."

The son of seven-time best import Bobby Parks was among the last free agents to come to terms with TNT, opting for a one-year contract with the flagship team of the MVP group similar to the deal he signed with Blackwater as a rookie.

Still under contract with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas when drafted by Blackwater, Parks missed the first conference of the PBA last season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

He joined the Elite in the Commissioner's Cup before being traded to TNT during the Governors' Cup.

This time, he is gearing up for his first full season with the KaTropa.

"I think I still have a lot to prove," said Parks, who signed a fresh one-year deal with the KaTropa after protracted negotiations in he offseason.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Much of those came from TNT's semifinal exit in the season-ending conference, with the Fil-Am guard believing that the Katropa side has the potential to make a run for the title.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I wouldn't put that as an expectation, but we want to make it to the finals," he said. "I know we're gonna give it our best and we'll prepare as hard as we could for it. We definitely have the talent, we just have to put it all together and we just got to maximize each others' strength."