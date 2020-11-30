Ray Parks doubtful for Game 2 of TNT-Ginebra finals due to calf injury

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – High-scoring TnT guard Ray Parks went down with a left calf strain and could likely miss Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old guard aggravated the injury he initially suffered early in the bubble season during the opener of the best-of-seven title series which the Kings won in overtime, 100-94 on Sunday night.

Parks scored a team-high 20 points, but played with an obvious limp late in the game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The Tropang Giga said in a statement that the sophomore player is ‘highly-doubtful on Wednesday [but] hope he could play on Friday.’

Parks bravely played through the injury until committing his sixth and final foul in the final 30 seconds of the overtime period.

He's set for a second medical check up late Monday after initially seeking treatment for the injury shortly after the game.

"It's the same injury," said TnT physical therapist Dexter Aseron as he pointed out Parks had to sit out a game during the eliminations due to the same strain in his left calf.

"Sa game pa lang ini-inda na niya, e. Umiika na," he added, "Matapang lang talaga at nalalaro pa rin niya."