Ray Parks vows to put in work as he eyes Defensive Player of the Year award

BOBBY Ray Parks wants to become a better defensive player for the 2020 season of the PBA.

In fact, the TNT KaTropa has already set a goal for himself – to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Parks made this known in a tweet on Monday as he vowed to work on his defensive game before the resumption of the season.

“I’m going for Defensive Player of the Year. Yes, I said it. Goal set. Now continue to work,” wrote Parks on his Twitter account.

Continue reading below ↓

Parks is entering his first full season with the KaTropa after he was acquired in a trade with Blackwater midway through the 2019 season. Parks signed a one-year contract with the KaTropa.

Parks averaged 5.1 defensive rebounds and 1.4 steals in his rookie year in the PBA. After also posting 18.8 points in his stints with Blackwater and TNT, Parks was named as part of the All-Rookie Team given by the PBA Press Corps during its annual awards.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019, also given by the PBAPC, went to Sean Anthony of NorthPort.