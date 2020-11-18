Ravena says Parks not caught up in hoopla over face-off with Abueva

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TnT head coach Bong Ravena doesn’t see Ray Parks dwelling on the Calvin Abueva issue ahead of the Tropang Giga's clash with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Ravena doesn’t see the big sophomore guard being affected by the attention his rivalry with Abueva is getting ahead of the best-of-five series.

All the TnT mentor is aware of is Parks being locked and focused on the bigger battle ahead starting with Game 1 on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“I can see for Ray wala na yun sa kanya. Tapos na yun, tapos na yung lahat, tinalikuran na niya yung nangyari,” said Ravena. “I think Ray is more focus now here.”

Abueva’s courtside confrontation with Park’s girlfriend during a Commissioner’s Cup game between Blackwater and Phoenix last season factored in the eccentric forward being handed an indefinite suspension by the league.

The sanction lasted for 16 months before it was finally lifted to allow the former NCAA MVP to rejoin his team in the bubble.

Unfortunately, the issue between him and Parks was amplified anew when the TnT guard denied claims made by Abueva in the television program Sports Page that the two of them had already patched things up.

Parks posted on his Instagram story – which has since been deleted – that while he’s not against Abueva’s comeback, he’s actually ‘pissed off about the damn lie.’

Having said his piece, the 32-year-old Abueva stressed he’d rather move forward from the issue.

So does Parks.

“For me and for us sa coaches, malawak naman ang pag-i-isip ni Ray. So for us, wala na sa kanya yun. Hindi niya na ini-entertain yun,” said Ravena.

“Alam naman niyang walang mangyayari doon. Moving forward lang kami lagi at siya.”