Kiefer Ravena focused on NLEX, leaves Japan move to 'God's will'

HE’S in the PBA with NLEX, and so the focus is on the Road Warriors’ campaign in the Philippine Cup.

Kiefer Ravena stressed the NLEX team remains his priority notwithstanding the uncertainty about his plan to take his act to the Japan B. League and suit up for the Shiga Lakestars.

“I’m just really focused on what’s at hand," said the NLEX star player, talking about the controversy for the first time since the PBA board prohibited him from playing in the B.League for having a live contract with NLEX.

"I’m a guy who just dwells on the present and controlling it and playing hard, leaving no stones unturned. Ano naman yan eh, God’s will naman yan kung anong mangyayari sa akin,” the NLEX guard added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And for someone who admits dwelling on the present, Ravena knows exactly what his goal with the Road Warriors is.

"I still have a goal of wanting to win a championship, and I want to win a championship with NLEX,” said Ravena, who finished with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the Road Warriors’ sorry 83-82 loss to Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in Friday's opener at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 27-year-old Ravena said he respects the decision of the league board.

“As I’ve said, you’ll leave that to the people who decide for us. I’m just a player here, whether I want that opportunity or not,” he added.

Japan opportunity 'is still there'

The dream to play internationally still remains as part of his plan, but again, the former UAAP MVP out of Ateneo said he’ll stay in the moment.

“Andiyan pa rin yung opportunity na yun, but as what I’ve said, it’s unfair to… I just want to really stay in the moment, can’t be aloof with anything. You just have to be professional, be smart on the things that I’m doing,” added Ravena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.