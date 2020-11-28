Ravenas feel helpless as Thirdy recovers from COVID-19 away from home

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Although Thirdy Ravena’s condition has already improved, TnT head coach Bong Ravena remains concerned about his son as he recovers from COVId-19 away from the family.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool member, who is currently playing in the Japan B-League for San-en NeoPhoenix, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“Our only worry is mag-isa lang siya kasi doon, wala siyang kasama,” said the elder Ravena on Saturday night after the Tropang Giga returned from practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym ahead of Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

“Helpless kami ni Mozzy (his wife) kasi hindi naman basta-basta maka-kabiyahe papunta ng Japan dahil first of all yung visa (issue).”

The PBA mentor said he’s been in constant communication with his son, and the last time they talked, his fever has already subsided.

The young Ravena though is still in self isolation in his room.

“He’s not sick. Normal na yung pakiramdam niya,” said the Ravena patriarch. “Inaalagaan naman siya ng team niya kung ano yung kailangan niya.”

The elder Ravena admitted he’s already aware of Thirdy’s condition even before the Tropang Giga played the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their do-or-die Game 5 for a berth in the Philippine Cup finals.

While it distracted him a little bit, what really bothered him is how and where Thirdy acquired the coronavirus.

“Hindi ko ini-expect especially na mas stricter yung Japan (sa health protocols),” said the former PBA Rookie of the Year.

With his current condition, Thirdy is expected to miss several games of NeoPhoenix, according to his father.

But that’s their least of concerns as the family hopes the young Ravena will be able to get better and finally test negative from COVID-19 the next time.

“We all wish him well and magpagaling na siya. Sabi ko mag-ingat lang siya lagi,” said Ravena. “Naiinip nga lang siya.”