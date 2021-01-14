Rashawn McCarthy signs one-year contract extension with Terrafirma

RASHAWN McCarthy has signed a new deal with Terrafirma, according to head coach Johnedel Cardel.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but SPIN.ph learned that the new contract is for one year. McCarthy joins a number of Dyip players who have extended their contracts with the team.

Juami Tiongson, JP Calvo, Jeepy Faundo, Reden Celda, and Joseph Gabayni were also signed to a new contract with a period of either one year or shorter.

McCarthy will definitely be eyeing for a bounce back in 2021.

The 31-year-old’s numbers went down in 2020 as he averaged 7.0 points, 2.29 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the bubble conference. In 2019, McCarthy was the second leading scorer behind CJ Perez with a 14.7-point clip.

After McCarthy sat out a game in the bubble due to a disciplinary action, the season of the Westbury, New York-born cager came to a disappointing end when he suffered a broken nose in a game against Meralco last November.

