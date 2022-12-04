Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Path cleared for PBA 3x3 rivals as TNT crashes out early

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    WHAT’s a knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 without TNT Tropang Giga?

    Leg 5 of the Second Conference Season 2 will be one.

    In a rare scenario, the most accomplished team of the standalone tournament won’t be in the playoffs after being booted out in Saturday’s pool play at the Robinson’s Place in Novaliches.

    See Giannis-less Bucks back on track, cruise to victory over Hornets

    Almond Vosotros and Co. suffered two tough losses in Pool D against San Miguel Beer (21-20) and Blackwater (21-1) for an outright relegation to the classification phase.

    This is only the second time in two seasons the Tropang Giga failed to advance to the knockout round, since the third leg of Season One First Conference.

    But this will be the second straight leg TNT won’t be in the semis at least following a fifth place finish in last week’s Leg 4. The team made the finals of the conference’s first three legs.

      The Beermen meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time after three failed attempts, topping their pool with a 2-0 record as Blackwater also marches on (1-1).

      San Miguel will face Pool B second placer Barangay Ginebra (1-1) in the next round, while the Red President take on Pool B topnotcher Cavitex Braves (2-0).

      Other quarterfinals match up will have Leg 4 champion Platinum Karaoke (2-0) going up against Pool C no. 2 Meralco, and Pool C top seed J&T Express battling Pool A second seed Pioneer Elastoseal.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

