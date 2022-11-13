Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Raphael Cu stars as Ginebra slams door on top seed Terrafirma

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Raph Cu and the Gin Kings advance to the round of four.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    IT was a short stin at the top for Terrafirma in PBA 3x3 Second Coference Season 2 as Barangay Ginebra showed the door to the Dyip in the quarterfinals of Leg 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

    Raphael Cu torched the Dyip for 12 points in the Kings’ 22-13 pummeling of the top seeded team to earn a berth in the semifinals.

    The Dyip emerged the No. 1 team at the end of pool play Saturday following a two-game sweep of Group A, including a 21-16 stunner against Leg 1 champion TNT.

    The Kings will meet J&T in the semifinals as the Express also took care of business against Purefoods, 21-17.

    The other semis pairing pits TNT against Cavitex, which advanced following separate close victories over their quarterfinals opponents.

    The Tropang Giga edged Pioneer Elastoseal by the skin of their teeth, 20-19, while Cavitex eliminated opening leg runner-up Platinum Karaoke, 18-16.

