RDO thanks the man who made sure he had a great PBA career

THE man can’t help but become a bit emotional the moment he was told of Ranidel De Ocampo’s decision to finally walk away from the PBA.

Charlie Dy has seen how De Ocampo has turned into a great son, brother, husband, father, leader, player, teammate, and friend. And that’s coming from someone who’s been there with RDO right from the very start.

Dy was around when De Ocampo made his pro debut as FedEx’s first-round draft pick in 2004 all the way to when the 16-year veteran finally called it a career on Monday.

It’s as if everything was just yesterday, according to De Ocampo’s long-time manager.

“He’s very respectful and very loyal. And I’m very lucky that he chose me to be his manager when he joined the PBA,” said Dy.

“Kaya sobrang napamahal siya sa akin.”

Continue reading below ↓

In the minutes that followed De Ocampo's announcement of his retirement, Dy felt like his body was doused with cold water.

“Naluha ako pagka-post ko (of his message to his player), because doon lang nag-sink in sa akin na retired ka na,” said Dy, recalling his conversation with De Ocampo.

As health hounded RDO late in his playing career, Dy said he knew it was only a matter of time before his ward retired.

While the former coach turned players’ agent said he was prepared for the moment, Dy still couldn’t contain himself emotionally when it finally dawned on him.

“I knew he’s about to retire, pero nalungkot pa rin ako kasi nga iba siya. Super bait na tao,” Dy said of the 38-year-old six-time champion and nine-time All-Star, who suited up for Talk ‘N Text and Meralco following his stint with the Express.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A testament to what De Ocampo’s manager said was the huge outpouring of love and support for the former St. Francis of Assisi College star the moment he officially announced his retirement on social media on Monday night.

Continue reading below ↓

“Na-touch ako because ang daming nagmamahal sa kanyang co-players niya,” said the team owner of ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) champion Alab Pilipinas. “I’m checking on Twitter and Instagram at lahat paying tribute to him.”

But the ultimate tribute was accorded by RDO himself to the only man who handled his pro career.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

De Ocampo admitted to Dy shedding tears when his retirement was finally formalized.

He later gave his manager the ultimate compliment.

“Masakit din sa akin. Pero dahil sa iyo manager, naging maayos ang career ko,” said the player.

It certainly touched Charlie Dy even more.