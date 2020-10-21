Rampaging Ginebra makes it four wins in row after rout of Phoenix

BARANGAY Ginebra notched its fourth straight win by trouncing Phoenix Super LPG, 86-71, on Wednesday night in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Stanley Pringle and Prince Caperal led another commanding performance as the Gin Kings stayed unbeaten to take a share of the lead with TNT (4-0) heading to their ‘Bubble Clasico’ match-up against Magnolia on Sunday.

The 4-0 win-loss record matched the franchise's hot start in the 1986 Open Conference, where Billy Ray Bates and Michael Hackett teamed up with playing coach Robert Jaworski to lead the ballclub to its first-ever title.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Fuel Masters suffered their second straight loss for an even 2-2 mark as they simply had no answer to the superb play of Pringle and Caperal, who continued to be a revelation for the Gin Kings in the bubble.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone credited a defense that tamed one of the most explosive offenses in the league, including Matthew Wright. But he also pointed out that Phoenix may be a bit tired after getting only a day off since facing TNT last Monday.

“Obviously, we played really good defense. I thought we played really well against Matthew Wright especially," said Cone.

"Right now, Phoenix is going through a murderous time in their schedule. They had to play Talk ‘N Text who play with tremendous pace up-and-down and then you have to turn around a day and a half later and play us,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pringle finished with 20 points while shooting 4-of-7 from three-point land. Caperal also had that same output from rainbow country and ended up with 14 points along with 10 rebounds for a rare double double.

Continue reading below ↓

It was a close match until Pringle took over and scored 12 points as Ginebra outscored Phoenix, 27-17, for a 47-36 halftime advantage.

“They came out with great energy in the first part of the game. They were really scary but you can see them getting tired," Cone said.

Jason Perkins had 15 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix while Wright was held to 12 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 86 – Pringle 20, Caperal 14, J. Aguilar 13, Thompson 11, Tenorio 9, Devance 8, Tolentino 5, Mariano 4, Dillinger 2, Salado 0, Chan 0, R. Aguilar 0, Balanza 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 71 – Perkins 15, Wright 12, Chua 11, Intal 9, Heruela 7, Garcia 5, Jazul 5, Rios 3, Marcelo 2, Napoles 2, Gamboa 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 20-19; 47-36; 64-54; 86-71.