RSA glad to keep Arwind grounded: 'Bumababa na ere n'ya'

SAN Miguel big boss Ramon Ang recalled the early days of Arwind Santos with the Beermen, saying he was someone who thought of himself as the “best basketball player in the world” before he changed through constant communication.

In an interview with Summit Media editors and reporters last week, Ang, 67, said he handles players and their different personalities under the company with a personal touch, treating them as if they are his children.

By being his children, Ang said he constantly speaks to them and even reminds them if they are doing something wrong.

“Meron akong mga kapatid at mga anak na medyo pilyo din. Etong mga ‘to, parang anak ko na rin ito,” said Ang referring to the players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ang cited Santos as an example to prove his point on how he deals with his players. Santos started with San Miguel in 2009 after a three-year career with Air21 and has never moved teams ever since.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kamukha ni Arwind. Nung galing siya sa Air21, nung dumating ‘yan, hindi mo makausap. Ang paniwala niya, he is the best basketball player in the world, which is not true. Pero ‘yung utak ng mga ‘yan, sobra,” said Ang.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ang, however, said that changed when he was able to talk to Santos in functions over the course of his career with San Miguel.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kapag kasama ko ‘yan kumakain, after a few times, bumababa na ere niya. Siyempre, alam niya, ayaw ko ng ganun,” said Ang.

Although he had his shares of controversies with the Beermen, Santos, without a doubt, will go down as one of the best players in the history of the franchise with a career highlighted by an MVP award in 2013.

A nine-time PBA champion, Santos also had two Finals MVP and two Best Player of the Conference awards under his belt.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ang said his ability to keep his players in check while keeping their focus on the game was due to his personal relationships with them. In turn, the players also have a direct line to the San Miguel Corp. chief.

“’Yung access ko sa kanila, anytime nga, kapag napansin ko, umaandar ang kayabangan, tatawagan ko,” said Ang.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.