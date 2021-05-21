Ramon Ang '100 percent sure' Calvin Abueva will be set for life at SMC

SAN Miguel Corp. big boss Ramon Ang said he is "100 percent sure" newly-acquired Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva can put his tumultuous past behind him and perform at his best for his new PBA ballclub.

In a panel interview with Summit Media editors and writers on Friday, Ang admitted he has not had the chance to speak with Abueva in person since Magnolia acquired him in a blockbuster trade with Phoenix due to pandemic restrictions.

But the man known as RSA said he is already sure about the future of the 'Beast' in the SMC organization.

“Si Calvin, hindi lang kami nagkaroon kaagad ng pagkakataong mag-usap kasi pandemic. Pero kapag nagkaroon kami ng pagkakataong mag-usap, I’m a hundred percent sure this is already his home. Dito na siya magre-retire,” said Ang.

Abueva, 33, has had a tumultuous nine-year PBA career marred by a suspension that spanned for 16 months following a clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones and obscene gestures directed at Bobby Ray Parks’ girlfriend.

The former San Sebastian star was reinstated in the middle of the PBA bubble where he played one of his best seasons as a pro, gaining consideration for individual awards such as Best Player of the Conference and Sportsmanship Award.

Saying he was a ‘batang kalye’ himself before becoming the big boss of the biggest conglomerate in the country, Ang is confident he can connect with Abueva and guide him to mend his wild ways.

“Bakit? Kasi batang kalye tayo eh. Puwede ko makausap ‘yan ng heart-to-heart. Puwede ko ‘yan paki-usapan at puwede ko ‘yan ma-advisan. Therefore, alam niya na pag nag-retire siya dito, meron siyang good future,” said Ang.

Ang is confident about Abueva that he sees 'The Beast' set for life at SMC once he retires from basketball.

“Maiiwan siyang magtrabaho dito. I will assign him to do something else. In short, sigurado na ang kanyang future dito at wala na siyang problema,” said Ang.

