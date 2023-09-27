Ralph Cu signs one-year contract with Barangay Ginebra

RALPH Cu has inked a one-year deal with Barangay Ginebra after being selected in the second round by the ballclub during the PBA Season 48 draft.

The 6-foot-4 forward was signed by the same team he played for during the PBA 3x3 and the PBA on Tour.

The former La Salle cager was Ginebra’s top pick during the draft with the absence of a first rounder that they traded to NorthPort.

Ginebra’s other picks in Kim Aurin, Franz Abuda, and Brandrey Bienes, however, have not been signed after not receiving tender offers with the team.

PHOTO: PBA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph