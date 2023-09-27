Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ralph Cu signs one-year contract with Barangay Ginebra

    After stints with Ginebra in the 3x3 and the PBA on Tour, Ralph Cu joins the Gin Kings squad in the PBA
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    RALPH Cu has inked a one-year deal with Barangay Ginebra after being selected in the second round by the ballclub during the PBA Season 48 draft.

    The 6-foot-4 forward was signed by the same team he played for during the PBA 3x3 and the PBA on Tour.

    The former La Salle cager was Ginebra’s top pick during the draft with the absence of a first rounder that they traded to NorthPort.

    Ginebra’s other picks in Kim Aurin, Franz Abuda, and Brandrey Bienes, however, have not been signed after not receiving tender offers with the team.

