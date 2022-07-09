RoS banks on hot start to finally snap 6-game skid, add to NLEX woes

RAIN or Shine sustained a fiery start to frustrate NLEX, 96-86, and keep alive its quarterfinals hope in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday.

Leonard Santillan waxed hot early on and scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in the first half when the Elasto Painters raced to a 17-point spread at the break.

The Elasto Painters then held off repeated rallies by the Road Warriors to notch only their second win in eight outings.

It was the first win of Rain or Shine since the June 5 opener when it rallied past Converge, 79-77.

"I'm really lost for words right now. How emotionally draining these past six loses had been because it hasn't been like were getting blown out and our guys had been competing and fighting," said coach Chris Gavina.

"It's hard for me to keep pushing the guys, and they just responded."

The Elasto Painters indeed, answered the call, firing 43 percent from the three-point range (17-of-39), with Santillan nailing 4-of-7, Gian Mamuyac 4-of-6, Norbert Torres 3-of-5, and Rey Nambatac a perfect 2-of-2.

Mamuyac finished with 15, Torres added 13, while three others also finished in double figures for Rain or Shine, which still have Blackwater, Terrafirma, and Magnolia for its final three outings.

The Elasto Painters lost their six games by an average margin of 6.0 points, with their 94-81 setback against the NorthPort Batang Pier as the only blowout loss.

For a while it appeared Rain or Shine was headed to another heartbreaker after the Road Warriors stormed back from a 59-38 deficit - the biggest of the game - to threaten at 71-64.

But Rey Nambatac completed a four-point play to restore things order for the Elasto Painters, who went to the final quarter protecting a 75-64 lead.

Don Trollano finished with a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the third period as he led that comeback by the Road Warriors only to fizzle out in the end.

Trollano also had 10 rebounds for a double-double, along with Kevin Alas with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

But the Road Warriors suffered their third straight loss and continued their skid in the standings at 4-5 for seventh place.

The scores

Rain or Shine (96) - Santillan 18, Mamuyac 15, Torres 13, Nambatac 12, Norwood 10, Belga 10, Nieto 6, Ildefonso 5, Borboran 3, Asistio 2, Demusis 2.

NLEX (86) - Trollano 20, Oftana 17, Alas 15, Chua 14, Quinahan 11, Semerad 5, Rosales 2, Ighalo 2, Magat 0.

Quarterscores: 28-15; 53-36; 75-54; 96-86.

