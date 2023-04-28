Rain or Shine signs Nick Demusis to new two-year contract

RAIN or Shine is keeping Fil-Am forward Nick Demusis.

The Elasto Painters signed Demusis to a new two-year contract following a season that saw him become a fixture in coach Yeng Guiao's rotation.

Demusis signed the deal Friday accompanied by representative Marvin Espiritu in the presence of board of governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon.

Also staying with Rain or Shine is veteran Mark Borboran, who was also given a new two-year deal by the franchise.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN