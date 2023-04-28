Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 28
    PBA

    Rain or Shine signs Nick Demusis to new two-year contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    RAIN or Shine is keeping Fil-Am forward Nick Demusis.

    The Elasto Painters signed Demusis to a new two-year contract following a season that saw him become a fixture in coach Yeng Guiao's rotation.

    See After Belga, Rey Nambatac fined for playing in 'ligang labas' game

    Demusis signed the deal Friday accompanied by representative Marvin Espiritu in the presence of board of governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon.

    Also staying with Rain or Shine is veteran Mark Borboran, who was also given a new two-year deal by the franchise.

    Mark Borboran

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again