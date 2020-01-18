Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 18
    PBA

    Rain or Shine signs Adrian Wong, Clint Doliguez to two-year contracts

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago

    RAIN or Shine boosts its youth movement with the signing of Adrian Wong and Clint Doliguez.

    Head coach Caloy Garcia confirmed that the two rookies have inked two-year deals, beefing up the Elasto Painters' wing rotation.

    Wong, who was taken fifth in the first round of the 2019 PBA Draft, is coming off a stellar season as Ateneo gunner.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Doliguez, meanwhile, was picked sixth after wrapping up his collegiate career with San Beda.

      Their entry gives Rain or Shine more flexibility following the departure of Ed Daquioag through trade and Jjay Alejandro through the free agent market. Both are now with TNT Katropa.

      The Elasto Painters are also expected to sign first round selection Prince Rivero, who was taken at no. 7, and second round pick Vince Tolentino next week.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again