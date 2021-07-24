Rain or Shine keeps PH Cup record unblemished with rout of Meralco

RAIN or Shine dominated Meralco and scored a runaway, 85-72 victory that preserved its immaculate record in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Javee Mocon had 18 points and big Beau Belga a double-double of 17 and 10 boards to pace the streaking Elasto Painters, who notched their third straight win to grab the solo lead.

It was a disappointing loss for the Bolts who are coming off a 93-87 beating of the San Miguel Beermen. They fell to a 2-1 record.

Meralco actually got off to a hot start, seizing an early 16-6 lead, before Rain or Shine went on a 9-2 roll to open the second quarter to finally take the driver's seat, 26-20.

The Elasto Painters simply coasted from there and enjoyed as much as a 21-point lead late in the fourth period.

Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina lauded the effort of the entire Elasto Painters, but most especially the team’s top guns that included Belga, Mocon, Rey Nambatac, and Javee Mocon.

“I said it before and I might be repeating myself again, but when your best players are your hardest workers, your culture gets set organically,” he said in the post-game presser.

Nambatac and Norbert Torres added 11 each for Rain or Shine, who outscored Meralco in points off turnovers, 23-14, as the Bolts commited a conference high 21 turnovers.

Chris Newsome finished with 13, five rebounds, and six assists for the Bolts, whose other player to score in double figures was Raymond Almazan with 10.

The scores

Rain or Shine (85) -- Mocon 18, Belga 17, Torres 11, Nambatac 11, Wong 8, Borboran 7, Caracut 6, Norwood 5, Ponferada 2, Guinto 0, Santillan 0, Tolentino 0.

Meralco (72) -- Newsome 13, Almazan 10, Hodge 9, Hugnatan 9, Quinto 7, Pinto 6, Belo 4, Maliksi 3, Black 4, Jose 2, Canete 2, Jackson 1, Pasaol 0.

Quarterscores : 13-18; 42-35; 68-55; 85-72.

