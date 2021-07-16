Rain or Shine dodges bullet as Kiefer-led NLEX rally falls short

RAIN or Shine dodged a big bullet on Friday, holding on in the endgame to hold off Kiefer Ravene and NLEX, 83-82, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Rey Nambatac and Beau Belga spearheaded the Elastopainters’ attack to give head coach Chris Gavina his first win as coach of the ballclub.

The win, however, nearly escaped Rain or Shine's grasp as a Ravena three-pointer from near the halfcourt logo, 83-82, and a turnover he forced on Gabe Norwood gave NLEX a shot at the go-ahead basket.

But the Road Warriors couldn't cash in as Anthony Semerad missed an ill-judged perimeter jumper as time expired.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.