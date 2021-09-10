Rain or Shine outlasts Magnolia in Bacolor thriller

RAIN or Shine arrested a two-game slide on Friday by outlasting second-running Magnolia, 75-72, in a thrilling 2021 PBA Philippine Cup game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Javee Mocon scored a team-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds while rookie Santi Santillan added 14 points, including key baskets in the fourth quarter as the Elastopainters overcame recent poor form in the league restart and improved to 5-4.

The Hotshots slid to 6-3 as their inconsistent play in the semi-bubble continued. Their third loss in five games in Pampanga was sealed when Jerrick Ahanmisi missed a potential game-tying three-point try in the dying seconds.

Mocon scored 12 points in the third quarter alone, keeping Rain or Shine's head above water in a close game. Santillan scored seven points in the final, including a three-point play to lift Rain or Shine to the lead, 72-70, with 2:20 left

Beau Belga then hit a jumper to make it a four-point cushion.

“I was asked today if there is a sense of panic on our team and I said, it’s not in our culture. Fear to us means face everything and rise,” Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina said.

“In practice, we hold guys accountable and it comes down to the little details especially in big games like this against a Magnolia team that was playing extremely well and the margin of error against a team like that is very minimal,” said Gavina.

Vintage James

James Yap also had a solid outing for Rain or Shine, contributing 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field even even after missing all five of his three-point attempts.

The Elastopainters only led by three, 31-28, in the lowest scoring half since they held a 35-24 lead over Blackwater just last July 18, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Ian Sangalang poured 21 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. Calvin Abueva had 12 points and 13 rebounds but fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Mark Barroca scored 11 points while playing with a bandage above his left eye after an inadvertent elbow by Abueva opened an ugly gash late in the second period.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 75 – Mocon 19, Yap 14, Santillan 14, Nambatac 8, Caracut 7, Torres 4, Norwood 2, Asistio 2, Borboran 2, Belga 2, Ponferada 1.

Magnolia Pambansang Manok 72 – Sangalang 21, Abueva 12, Barroca 11, Lee 11, Dela Rosa 7, Brill 3, Melton 3, Reavis 2, Jalalon 2, Ahanmisi 0, Dionisio 0, Corpuz 0.

Quarters: 16-13; 31-28; 51-53; 75-72.

