Will we see a KO match between Rain or Shine and NLEX for No. 8?

WHILE the battle for the top spots in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals is starting to get clearer, the race for the bottom places remains so close it will be decided in the final two playdates.

And in all likelihood, the eighth and final spot will be contested by three teams in Rain or Shine, Meralco, and NLEX.

A three-way battle looms for the No. 8 spot with Rain or Shine sitting at the eighth spot at the moment with a 5-6 win-loss record. Meralco is at ninth with a 4-6 record followed by NLEX with a 4-7 mark.

Their schedule will see the Elasto Painters facing Magnolia on Friday, and the Bolts taking on NLEX on Wednesday and San Miguel on Friday.

What are the ways that these three teams can enter the playoffs? See below.

RAIN OR SHINE

Of course, Rain or Shine will want to win over Magnolia on Wednesday, and that result, based on the scenarios, will give them the spot in the quarterfinals.

However, a loss could mean an end to its quarterfinal hopes depending on the results of the other games - or a playoff for the final spot in the next round. There is an intriguing scenario though which will see Rain or Shine face NLEX in a playoff for No. 8 spot - and, as a result, Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao squaring off with his old team for the last quarterfinal berth. This will happen if Rain or Shine loses to Magnolia, NLEX wins over Meralco, and San Miguel wins over Meralco.

MERALCO

The best way for Meralco to gain outright passage to the quarterfinals is a sweep of its two games and a loss by Rain or Shine. A win by Rain or Shine, despite a sweep of Meralco, won’t cut it for the Bolts as they are still facing the possibility of a playoff for No. 8, depending on the winning margin of the Bolts’ match against San Miguel.

NLEX

The Road Warriors have the smallest odds, among the three teams, to make it past the eliminations. One of the scenarios for NLEX is a playoff for No. 8, which will happen if NLEX wins over Meralco and Rain or Shine loses to Magnolia. Needless to say, a loss will eliminate the Road Warriors from contention.