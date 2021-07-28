RAIN or Shine tries to regain the solo lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday when it faces Alaska at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Elastopainters-Aces game is set at 3 p.m.

Rain or Shine took the top of the standings on Saturday, proving its early start is no fluke with a 85-72 win over Meralco, one of the teams touted as contenders for the conference.

The Elastopainters now share first place with Magnolia after the Hotshots' win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

Alaska looks to break its slump after dropping its second consecutive defeat, a 101-93 loss to Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Beermen battle Bossing

San Miguel looks to continue its winning ways in its clash with Blackwater at 12:30 p.m.

The Beermen beat NorthPort, 88-86, on Sunday to post their second straight win and go 2-1 in the team standings.

The Bossing continued to struggle as they are now at 0-3 after their 96-81 loss to Barangay Ginebra last Friday.

Phoenix also aims for its second straight win against Meralco at 6 p.m.

