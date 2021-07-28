Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 28
    PBA

    Rain or Shine looks to regain solo lead against Alaska

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    RAIN or Shine tries to regain the solo lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday when it faces Alaska at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    The Elastopainters-Aces game is set at 3 p.m.

    Rain or Shine took the top of the standings on Saturday, proving its early start is no fluke with a 85-72 win over Meralco, one of the teams touted as contenders for the conference.

    The Elastopainters now share first place with Magnolia after the Hotshots' win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

    Alaska looks to break its slump after dropping its second consecutive defeat, a 101-93 loss to Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Arwind Santos

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Beermen battle Bossing

      San Miguel looks to continue its winning ways in its clash with Blackwater at 12:30 p.m.

      The Beermen beat NorthPort, 88-86, on Sunday to post their second straight win and go 2-1 in the team standings.

      The Bossing continued to struggle as they are now at 0-3 after their 96-81 loss to Barangay Ginebra last Friday.

      Phoenix also aims for its second straight win against Meralco at 6 p.m.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again