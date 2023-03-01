Rain or Shine import Jordan Tolbert found over PBA height limit

RAIN or Shine was forced to play with an all-Filipino lineup against Phoenix

in the PBA Governors' Cup after new import Jordan Tolbert was found to be over the conference height limit.

Tolbert was found to be over the 6-foot-6 limit among imports during the official measurement made just hours before the game. The replacement import was measured 6-foot-6 1/8.

It was the latest import issue to hit the Rain or Shine franchise.

Tolbert was tapped at the last minute to replace Greg Smith II, who went down with a pulled hamstring in the Elasto Painters 110-99 loss to NLEX last week.

Smith just played two games with the team as he had to sit out the Elasto Painters' game against Terrafirma after failing to secure a Letter of Clearance (LoC) from his previous ballclub in Dominican Republic as required by FIBA.

Like Tolbert, Smith was also a replacement for original choice Michael Qualls, who suited up in the first five games but failed to delive a win for Rain or Shine.