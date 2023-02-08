Rain or Shine brings in Greg Smith to replace Michael Qualls

RAIN or Shineis bringing in Greg Smith II to replace Michael Qualls as import for the PBA Governors’ Cup, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith is a product of Colorado State who had stints in Mexico, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Latvia.

Rain or Shine has made the switch following a 0-4 win-loss record.

Qualls has actually produced well for the ballclub based on statistics, but head coach Yeng Guiao said they were already mulling on replacing him following the team’s loss to Barangay Ginebra due to lack of chemistry.

Qualls averaged 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists with Rain or Shine, his second PBA team after playing for NorthPort in the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Head coach Yeng Guiao said the 32-year-old Smith will arrive on Thursday. The Elasto Painters face Blackwater on Sunday.

In his last stint of record, Smith saw action for Correcaminos in Mexico during the 2018-2019 season and averaged 14.31 points and 5.08 rebounds.