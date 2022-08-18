Rain or Shine bringing in NCAA champ Daniel Ochefu as import

RAIN or Shine tapped a former member of US NCAA champion team Villanova as import for the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters announced American-born Nigerian Daniel Ochefu will be reinforcing their campaign in the mid-season meet that kicks off on Sept. 21.

See: Gavina, Rain or Shine facing 'difficult questions' after early exit

Basketball operations head Caloy Garcia on Thursday confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old Ochefu, who won an NCAA championship with the Wildcats in 2016.

The 6-foot-10 Ochefu was undrafted in the NBA, though he managed to suit up for a few games with the Washington Wizards.

He later played for two seasons in the G League before taking his act overseas in 2019 playing for Rio Breogan in Spain.

Ochefu spent the last thee years playing in the Japan B League and the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

He was once a member of the Nigerian national team and played during the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.