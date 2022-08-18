Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 19
    PBA

    Rain or Shine bringing in NCAA champ Daniel Ochefu as import

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Daniel Ochefu Villanova
    PHOTO: AP

    RAIN or Shine tapped a former member of US NCAA champion team Villanova as import for the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    The Elasto Painters announced American-born Nigerian Daniel Ochefu will be reinforcing their campaign in the mid-season meet that kicks off on Sept. 21.

    See: Gavina, Rain or Shine facing 'difficult questions' after early exit

    Basketball operations head Caloy Garcia on Thursday confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old Ochefu, who won an NCAA championship with the Wildcats in 2016.

    The 6-foot-10 Ochefu was undrafted in the NBA, though he managed to suit up for a few games with the Washington Wizards.

    He later played for two seasons in the G League before taking his act overseas in 2019 playing for Rio Breogan in Spain.

    Ochefu spent the last thee years playing in the Japan B League and the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

    He was once a member of the Nigerian national team and played during the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Watch Now

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicSan Miguel BeermentopicNorman BlacktopicMikey WilliamstopicJio JalalontopicCalvin AbuevatopicPido Jarencio
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again