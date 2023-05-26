Asistio, Nambatac catch fire in Rain or Shine romp over NLEX

RAIN or Shine went on a blistering fourth-quarter attack to beat NLEX, 117-93, on Friday in their PBA on Tour clash at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elasto Painters turned the match into a rout by outscoring the Road Warriors, 42-19, in the fourth quarter of their debut game in the exhibition series.

Rey Nambatac waxed hot in the final quarter and finished with 22 points while fellow guard Anton Asistio added 22 points for Rain or Shine. PHOTO: pba images

Jewel Ponferada scored 10 points while Jhonard Clarito and Shaun Ildefonso had nine apiece. Santi Santillan added nine points and 10 rebounds for Rain or Shine.

Bong Galanza pumped in 22 points while Kris Rosales and Dominic Fajardo had 16 and 15 points, respectively, for NLEX, which lost for the second time in as many outings in the PBA exhibition series.

NLEX missed the services of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who is being rested by the ballclub after his stint with the gold medal-winning Gilas Pilipinas team in the Southeast Asian Games.

Kevin Alas, Sean Anthony, Philip Paniamogan, Anthony Semerad, and Matt Nieto also didn’t play for NLEX.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 117 – Asistio 22, Nambatac 22, Ponferada 10, Ildefonso 9, Clarito 9, Santillan 9, Borboran 8, Mamuyac 7, Belga 7, Caracut 5, Demusis 5, Norwood 4.

NLEX 93 – Galanza 22, Rosales 16, Fajardo 15, Doliguez 11, Trollano 8, Miranda 6, Pascual 6, Celda 4, Gabo 4, Rangel 1.

Quarters: 22-24; 48-51; 75-74; 117-93.