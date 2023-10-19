Rain or Shine beats Meralco in Masskara Festival exhibition

RAIN or Shine defeated Meralco, 94-81, on Thursday at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum in a PBA exhibition game as part of the celebration of the Masskara Festival in Bacolod City.

The Elasto Painters closed the second quarter on an 18-0 run thanks to six straight pointers, two from rookie Sherwin Concepcion and Jhonard Clarito, and one each from Season 48 No. 4 draft pick Keith Datu and Beau Belga for a 43-30 lead.

James Yap hit five straight points to start off the third as Rain or Shine widened the gap even further.

Santi Santillan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Clarito and Andrei Caracut each had 12 points for the Elasto Painters, who decided to sit out import DaJuan Summers in the contest.

Diego Dario led a depleted Meralco squad after he finished with 20 points, most of which coming in the third quarter that kept the Bolts in the game after trailing by as many as 20.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Bacolod mayor Albee Benitez were present in the event which also serves as a prelude to the city’s hosting of next year’s PBA All-Star festivities.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 94 – Santillan 16, Clarito 12, Caracut 12, Borboran 10, Concepcion 9, Belga 7, Asistio 6, Belo 6, Yap 5, Datu 5, Ildefonso 4, Nambatac 2, Mamuyac 0.

Meralco 81 – Dario 20, Rios 17, Black 14, Jose 6, Pascual 6, Bates 4, Torres 4, Banchero 3, Jackson 2.

Quarters: 17-15; 43-30; 70-59; 94-81.

