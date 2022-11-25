Rain or Shine revives playoff hopes, slams door on Blackwater

RAIN or Shine revived its playoff hopes with a 116-97 victory over Blackwater on Friday in the PBA 47th season Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Elasto Painters snapped a two-game losing skid and improve to 5-6 (win-loss), joining Phoenix Super LPG in a tie for seventh place in the mad scramble for the final four places in the playoffs.

Ryan Pearson tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds, Rey Nambatac added 21 points while rookie Shaun Ildefonso led a bench mob that sparked the Elasto Painters' decisive breakway in the second half.

The Rain or Shine win ousted Blackwater from quarterfinal contention as the Bossing ended the conference with a 3-9 slate.

