Rain or Shine gains share of lead after romp over Blackwater

RAIN or Shine gained a share of the early lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after a 71-62 win over Blackwater on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Rey Nambatac contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Elastopainters, who are now tied with Meralco at the top on 2-0 win-loss cards.

The Elastopainters allowed the Bossing to score the first five points of the game before taking over for good, sending their opponents to a second straight defeat.

